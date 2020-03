Growthpoint sees more growth from Europe, CEO Norbert Sasse explains why

Office vacancies for South Africa’s largest property group, Growthpoint has increased due to the country's weak economic standing. Growthpoint, whose distribution per share grew 0.2 per cent to 106c in its half-year to end- December, is now looking to venture offshore. Growthpoint CEO, Norbert Sasse joins CNBC Africa for more.