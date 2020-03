How the IFC is empowering women to actively participate in Rwanda’s financial sector

Over the past five years, International Finance Corporation (IFC) in partnership with Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) have held a ceremonious event where players in the financial sector commit to bridge the gender financial gap. On the side-lines of this year's Ring the Bell event CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera caught up with IFC's representative, Linda Kalimba Mulenga for more on the benefits of this event.