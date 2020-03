RMB/BER Business Confidence Index hits 21-year low

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index has hit a 21 year low with a decrease of eight points to 18 in the first quarter of 2020. The drop in the index could prevail in the course of the year due to the global economic slowdown hit by the Coronavirus. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Mpho Molopyane, Economist at RMB.