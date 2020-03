Rob Shuter opens up on his biggest challenge at MTN

MTN reported full year results with a 9.7 per cent growth in its revenue boosted by a 12.6 per cent increase in Nigeria and 22.9 per cent in Ghana. MTN Group president and CEO Rob Shuter spoke to CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters about the numbers and the decision to step down from his role at the end of his fixed four year contract in March 2021.