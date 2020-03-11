Visit vibrant Kigali for the inspiring IATF 2020

A city that’s synonymous with innovation and creativity, Kigali, Rwanda plays host to this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) – the only pan-African B2B cross-sector trade fair. Focusing on the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the week-long event promotes trade and investment across 55 countries. Major African traders, political stakeholders, buyers, investors, entrepreneurs and product manufacturers will join forces from 1 to 7 September 2020 to drive growth through unrivalled business opportunities....