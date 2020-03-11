Which trends are shaping the sustainable financial landscape?

The United Nation’s Environment Programme Inquiry into the design of a sustainable financial system has been working with six countries namely China, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, India, Mexico and Mongolia which have been keen to advance ambitious national sustainable finance agendas. Marcos Mancini, Head of International Cooperation at the UNEP Inquiry joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss some trends that are shaping the sustainable finance landscape....