EPP provides no guidance for 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak in Europe

Poland’s largest owner of retail real estate reported a distributable earnings increase of 9 per cent and headline earnings per share drop of 36 per cent to 6.92 cents per share. The group has also not provided guidance for the year ahead following the impact of the Coronavirus in Poland which has seen the closure of schools, cinemas and other public spaces. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Hadley Dean, CEO of Echo Polska Properties (EPP).