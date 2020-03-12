Is there a silver lining for troubled Sasol?

Sasol has seen an astonishing decline in its share price since Monday’s oil price war. Its share price has fallen over 66 per cent this week and almost 90 per cent this year. For as long as Saudi Aramco and the government keep pumping oil into the market, is it worth holding onto Sasol? Joining CNBC Africa to give analysis is Zwelakhe Mnguni, Chief Investment Officer at Benguela Global Fund Managers and Abdul Davids, Head of Research at Kagiso Asset Management.