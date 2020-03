Rwanda invest $2.1mn towards upskilling its youth

In Rwanda’s bid to create close to 2 million jobs by 2024, the government gave over $2.1 million to 117 private companies to train and provide relevant practical skills needed on labour market to the young people. CNBC Africa's Zwena Bachoo spoke to Dennis Ndemezo, Deputy Manager Director at C&D Group PinkMango, one of the companies that receiving part the funding for more.