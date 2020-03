What’s the outlook for SSA economies as markets enter bearish territory?

Global markets are oscillating between a deep red state and gossamer thin green, if any. The Dow has been down 13 out of the last 16 days and leading to losses across bourses and indices. And as Central banks look to inject stimulus, it’s becoming clearer than now amount of QE can cure a virus. Abdullah Verachia, CEO of The Strategists and Faculty at GIBS joins CNBC Africa for more.