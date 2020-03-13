A spike in parallel market rates in the past few days has seen the Nigerian Naira come under pressure in recent days, but the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintains that market fundamentals do not support devaluation at this time. The CBN says it is investigating to clamp down on people involved in speculative market behaviour. As Nigerians also await communication from the committee set up to assess and respond to the impact of the coronavirus on the 2020 budget and Nigerian economy, Andrew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria and Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to assess how recent developments impacts Nigeria’s economy.