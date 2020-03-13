Rwanda Development Board (RDB) today met with the Private Sector Federation to discuss various business opportunities that they will be presenting during the Commonwealth Forum that is set to take place this year in June here in Kigali. Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive, Claire Akamanzi noted that the government and private sector partners will not halt the planning and preparation process – she also added that as the plans continue, they will keep monitoring developments on the virus’s trends across the world to make further decisions. She joins CNBC Africa for more.