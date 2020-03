The management of the food franchising company Taste Holdings – the company behind the brands Starbucks and Dominos Pizza -will meet with staff set to lose their jobs in the company’s liquidation. Taste Holdings has closed down 55 stores making 770 workers redundant. The liquidation came after Taste Holdings failed to find a buyer for its licencing agreement for Dominos Pizza. Duncan Crosson, CEO of Taste holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.