In looking at gender diversity in the energy industry in Africa, reports show that women account for less than a quarter of employees in the sector – and diversity decreases with the level of seniority. So how can we tip the scale to get more participation of women in this sector? Folakemi Soetan, Acting CEO of Ikeja Electric, Anita Omoile, CEO of Deep Blue Energy and Modele Idiahi, Managing Director of Eleva Group all join CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to explore ways to drive equal participation of women in Nigeria’s energy sector….