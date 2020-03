Metair reported a full year revenue increase of 9.4 per cent to R11.2 billion and sited that its 2020 vehicle production volumes will be down but it is optimistic about the next 3 years as they have secured contracts for new model launches with Mercedes Benz, Nissan and VW, but could the Covid-19 pandemic, Eskom and the global economic crisis pose a bigger risk to the business? Metair CEO, Theo Loock joins CNBC Africa for more.