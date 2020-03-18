The rand crashed through the critical 17 to the dollar mark despite increased stimulus measures, which have failed to curb fears around the coronavirus.
South Africa has now confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases are at 116. Several which are now through local transmission. Wichard Cilliers, Chief of Dealing, TreasuryONE joins CNBC Africa for more….
Rand weakens as SA COVID-19 cases rise to 116
The rand crashed through the critical 17 to the dollar mark despite increased stimulus measures, which have failed to curb fears around the coronavirus.