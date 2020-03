In a bid to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nigerian economy, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced six policy measures that include the creation of a N50 billion credit facility for households and small and medium sized enterprises. Mustafa Chike-Obi, Executive Vice Chairman at Alpha African Advisory joins CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria’s economy and also assess the response of the Central Bank….