In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride

Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution….
Must Read
As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
S.Africa to erect 40km fence on Zimbabwe border as coronavirus measure
South African authorities announced on Thursday they would erect a fence along its border with Zimbabwe to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and spreading the coronavirus.
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food
As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Latest News
As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns...
article
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout
Reuters -
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus
Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Central Bank of Kenya directs banks to quarantine cash
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agreed with the banks to waive mobile money transfer charges starting Monday night until June 30 in the push for cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the US Trade Department has started negotiations on comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend country’s preferential access after the current deal ends in 2025. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa
Rwanda, Babyl partner to expand healthcare access through mobile phones
Babyl, a health service provider has signed a ten-year partnership with the government of Rwanda to enable access quality healthcare services through their mobile phones. Dr. Singa Muhoza Patrick, Medical Director at Babyl joins CNBC Africa to understand what this means to the company and how they will work alongside the government during this crisis.
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
COVID-19: Central Bank of Kenya directs banks to quarantine cash
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agreed with the banks to waive mobile money transfer charges starting Monday night until June 30 in the push for cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the US Trade Department has started negotiations on comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend country’s preferential access after the current deal ends in 2025. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Uganda takes pre-emptive COVID-19 measures
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the closure of all schools in the country and suspended public gatherings for 30 days effective Friday 20th March. In a televised address to the nation, the President said that the move is a measure to contain the potential spread of coronavirus. Analyst, Ronald Mugobera joins CNBC Aftrica for more.
Rwanda, Babyl partner to expand healthcare access through mobile phones
Babyl, a health service provider has signed a ten-year partnership with the government of Rwanda to enable access quality healthcare services through their mobile phones. Dr. Singa Muhoza Patrick, Medical Director at Babyl joins CNBC Africa to understand what this means to the company and how they will work alongside the government during this crisis.
- Advertisement -