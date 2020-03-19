MPC surprises with 100 basis points cut (Full Speech)

With rand has nosediving to a more than four-year low at R17.40 to the dollar and a looming global recession due to the impact of COVID-19. South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25 per cent….
Must Read
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food
As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
SARB delivers 100 bps rate cut to fight coronavirus fallout
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cut its main lending rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday in a unanimous decision, citing a dire local and global economic outlook due to the deepening impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Africa talks tough against coronavirus but many wonder why
A growing number of African countries are announcing increasingly restrictive measures to try to halt the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 200,000 people globally and killed nearly 9,000. They have shut borders, closed schools and universities and barred large public gatherings.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Panic buying forces South African supermarkets to ration food
As the spread of the infection triggers panic buying across the world, South African retailers are saying they are working with their suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of products like meat and canned food, and medicine.
Coronavirus
Billionaire Aliko Dangote pledges N200mn to aid Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 mitigation: Has Nigeria’s Central Bank done enough to protect the economy
As five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria on Wednesday, the government swung into action and made some swift reforms which include the reduction of petrol pump price – a N1.5 trillion cut in the 2020 budget and a travel ban on 13 countries with high COVID-19 infection rates. The Central Bank of Nigeria also announced a N1.1 trillion intervention fund to boost the economy. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu and Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona both join CNBC Africa to discuss how these moves would impact some key sectors of the Nigerian economy.
article
Nigeria eyes $4.9 bln budget cut amid coronavirus
Reuters -
Roughly 90% of the Nigerian government’s foreign exchange earnings come from sales of oil, prices of which have taken a beating amid lower Chinese demand and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Coronavirus
Rwanda warns traders against coronavirus price gouging
Authorities from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Private Sector Federation of Rwanda have warned traders against hiking prices. They were also requested not to use substandard materials amid coronavirus outbreak. Theoneste Ntagengerwa, Spokesperson of Private Sector Federation joins CNBC Africa for more.
More Articles Like This
Billionaire Aliko Dangote pledges N200mn to aid Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor.
Zenith, Prudential, MTN partnership to change landscape of mobile insurance in Nigeria
Zenith Insurance has partnered with Prudential and MTN Nigeria to create a mobile insurance service in Nigeria using the USSD code. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole caught up with Mazen Mroue, MTN Nigeria's Chief Operating Officer for more.
COVID-19 mitigation: Has Nigeria’s Central Bank done enough to protect the economy
As five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria on Wednesday, the government swung into action and made some swift reforms which include the reduction of petrol pump price – a N1.5 trillion cut in the 2020 budget and a travel ban on 13 countries with high COVID-19 infection rates. The Central Bank of Nigeria also announced a N1.1 trillion intervention fund to boost the economy. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu and Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona both join CNBC Africa to discuss how these moves would impact some key sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Rwanda suspends mountain gorilla tourism due to COVID-19 outbreak
Recently, a notice was circulated by the Rwanda Development Board outlining and reminding the hospitality sector and general public of the COVID-19 prevention measures that the body has established. News was also announced by the Virunga National Park via Twitter, that mountain gorilla tourism will be temporarily suspended as well. Emmanuel Nsabimana, Head of Tourism Regulation at RDB joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -