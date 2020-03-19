MPC surprises with 100 basis points cut (Full Speech)

As five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria on Wednesday, the government swung into action and made some swift reforms which include the reduction of petrol pump price – a N1.5 trillion cut in the 2020 budget and a travel ban on 13 countries with high COVID-19 infection rates. The Central Bank of Nigeria also announced a N1.1 trillion intervention fund to boost the economy. Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu and Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona both join CNBC Africa to discuss how these moves would impact some key sectors of the Nigerian economy.