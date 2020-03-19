SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agreed with the banks to waive mobile money transfer charges starting Monday night until June 30 in the push for cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the US Trade Department has started negotiations on comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend country’s preferential access after the current deal ends in 2025. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.