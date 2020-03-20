East Africa, UK collaborate to give disabled people platform to express themselves with ‘Telling Stories’

By CNBC Africa

Must Read

articleCNBC -

Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19

For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How MTN plans to cushion its customers from COVID-19

Telkom’s share price took a knock as did MTN’s after Africa’s largest mobile operator said it would reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25 to 50 per cent. Telkom is the only remaining listed mobile operator that has not yet responded to the Competition Commission’s recommendations to lower data prices. MTN SA CEO, Godfrey Motsa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

‘Telling Stories’ is a programme by the British Council Arts Program aims at supporting disabled artists. Arts Manager at British Council of Rwanda Hyppolite Ntigurirwa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Previous articleHow can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?
Next articleMTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?

With some of the world's major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles

Reuters -
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
Read more
Videos

East Africa, UK collaborate to give disabled people platform to express themselves with ‘Telling Stories’

CNBC Africa -
‘Telling Stories’ is a programme by the British Council Arts Program aims at supporting disabled artists. Arts Manager at British Council of Rwanda Hyppolite Ntigurirwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?

CNBC Africa -
With some of the world's major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International

Tracking President Trump’s Response To COVID-19

CNBC -
President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been under fire since the first cases began appearing in the United States in late January 2020. Here’s how his response has evolved since then to late March 2020, when state and federal governmen
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Read more

How MTN plans to cushion its customers from COVID-19

Videos CNBC Africa -
Telkom’s share price took a knock as did MTN’s after Africa’s largest mobile operator said it would reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25 to 50 per cent. Telkom is the only remaining listed mobile operator that has not yet responded to the Competition Commission’s recommendations to lower data prices. MTN SA CEO, Godfrey Motsa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Is it time to buy the crash?

Videos CNBC Africa -
The last month has seen the most brutal stock market crash that most investors have experienced. Is it time to buy the crash? Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
With some of the world's major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved