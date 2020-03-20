The last month has seen the most brutal stock market crash that most investors have experienced. Is it time to buy the crash? Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine
Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19
For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
How MTN plans to cushion its customers from COVID-19
Telkom’s share price took a knock as did MTN’s after Africa’s largest mobile operator said it would reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25 to 50 per cent. Telkom is the only remaining listed mobile operator that has not yet responded to the Competition Commission’s recommendations to lower data prices. MTN SA CEO, Godfrey Motsa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?
With some of the world's major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
South Africa’s MTN has agreed to reduce the cost of its monthly data bundles of 1 gigabyte (GB) and below by between 25% and 50% from April, following a finding that the country’s mobile data prices were the highest on the continent, the telecoms firm said on Friday.
East Africa, UK collaborate to give disabled people platform to express themselves with ‘Telling Stories’
‘Telling Stories’ is a programme by the British Council Arts Program aims at supporting disabled artists. Arts Manager at British Council of Rwanda Hyppolite Ntigurirwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
How can the gig economy survive in times of COVID-19?
With some of the world's major companies already looking at scaling down staff as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect businesses, gig economy workers might be the most vulnerable. But how can the industry and those that depend on it survive these times? Digital Marketer and Blogger, Bernard Ewalu Olupot joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tracking President Trump’s Response To COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been under fire since the first cases began appearing in the United States in late January 2020. Here’s how his response has evolved since then to late March 2020, when state and federal governmen
