On the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe says there’s a lot more attention in Africa’s movie Industry as both local and foreign investors are beginning to sink money into the industry. He joins CNBC Africa’s Debbie Movoria for more….
Must Read
Multichoice CEO on what’s attracting investors to Africa’s movie industry
On the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe says there’s a lot more attention in Africa’s movie Industry as both local and foreign investors are beginning to sink money into the industry. He joins CNBC Africa’s Debbie Movoria for more....
Promoting local language content in Africa’s movie industry
Nollywood Actress and Producer, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta says local language content is getting more investment and there are still gaps that present opportunities for investors looking to plow money into the movie industry in Africa. She joins CNBC Africa on the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for more....
Printing more money is not the solution amid a global shutdown | Capital Connection
Rainer Michael Preiss of the Global CIO Office says fear and uncertainty about the coronavirus are fueling the volatility and drying up liquidity in financial markets. Global coordinated efforts are much needed to combat the virus spread and calm inv
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
International
Demand for online education in China will increase after coronavirus crisis: CEO | Street Signs Asia
Liulishuo's CEO and co-founder, Yi Wang, estimates that at least 30% of his online education firm's increase in overall user traffic in the past month would be retained, even when the coronavirus outbreak eases.
International
Global supply chains to face more stress tests as coronavirus spreads | Capital Connection
As the coronavirus spreads beyond Asia to Europe and the U.S., Bruce Pang from China Renaissance expects more shock waves for the global supply chains. He says industries to be hard hit are those that need specialized components. Industries with supp
International
Coronavirus testing needed to reduce transmission, WHO spokesperson says | Squawk Box Europe
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier discusses the coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus
As the coronavirus arrives in Africa, fragile economies are bracing for the worst
KEY POINTS The global demand shock and supply chain disruption from shutdowns around the world, combined with...
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
Promoting local language content in Africa’s movie industry
Nollywood Actress and Producer, Rekiya Ibrahim Atta says local language content is getting more investment and there are still gaps that present opportunities for investors looking to plow money into the movie industry in Africa. She joins CNBC Africa on the side-lines of the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for more....
In conversation with anti-apartheid fighter & ex-police chief Robert McBride
Activist and corruption buster Robert McBride opens up on his colourful and often dangerous life on death row and being subjected to a mock execution....
SARB cuts rates by 100 basis points in response to COVID-19, is it enough?
This afternoon we saw the South African Reserve Bank's response to COVID-19 a deadly virus that has markets panicking. The bank cut rates by 100 basis points, is it enough? Joining CNBC Africa is Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB, Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research, Intellidex and Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib....
COVID-19: Central Bank of Kenya directs banks to quarantine cash
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) agreed with the banks to waive mobile money transfer charges starting Monday night until June 30 in the push for cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the US Trade Department has started negotiations on comprehensive trade agreement with Kenya in a move that will extend country’s preferential access after the current deal ends in 2025. Maryanne Ng’ang’a, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -