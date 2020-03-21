With South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that between 60 to 70 per cent of South Africans will contract Covid-19 – a fraction of which will have serious cases, what are private sector health companies doing? RH Bophelo CEO, Quinton Zungu joins CNBC Africa for more.
This is how healthcare group, RH Bophelo plans to help SA fight COVID-19
News
These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king
COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown
More Articles Like This
These charts show how fast coronavirus cases are spreading — and what it takes to flatten the curve
Opinion Piece: With simple, fact-informed hygiene measures, Africa can slow COVID-19 spread
By Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator to Kenya
The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has jumped to at least five (by 19 March) after the government confirmed more cases. President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a raft of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Barely three months into the COVID-19 outbreak, stock markets have plummeted, and global supply and production systems have wobbled. Across the world panicked shop
COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown
Featured
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
This is how healthcare group, RH Bophelo plans to help SA fight COVID-19
How Coronavirus Could Slow Down Amazon Deliveries
Asian markets had some readiness for coronavirus crisis, professor says | Squawk Box Europe
This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19
More Articles Like This
Asian markets had some readiness for coronavirus crisis, professor says | Squawk Box Europe
Coronavirus – WhatsApp: World Health Organization (WHO) Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp
Today, WHO (www.WHO.int) is launching a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus.
This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.
From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symp
Millions of Ethiopians Can’t Get COVID-19 News
Laetitia Bader - Senior Researcher, Africa Division
Every time you place a call in Ethiopia, you get an educational message about coronavirus prevention – but that only helps if you can make a call.
Millions of Ethiopians living under a months-long government-imposed shutdown of internet and phone services in western Oromia are being left in the dark about the health risks.
Even before Ethiopia confirmed its fir