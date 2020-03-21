This is how healthcare group, RH Bophelo plans to help SA fight COVID-19

By Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations Resident Coordinator to Kenya

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has jumped to at least five (by 19 March) after the government confirmed more cases. President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a raft of proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Barely three months into the COVID-19 outbreak, stock markets have plummeted, and global supply and production systems have wobbled. Across the world panicked shop