This is how healthcare group, RH Bophelo plans to help SA fight COVID-19

By CNBC Africa

With South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that between 60 to 70 per cent of South Africans will contract Covid-19 – a fraction of which will have serious cases, what are private sector health companies doing? RH Bophelo CEO, Quinton Zungu joins CNBC Africa for more.

