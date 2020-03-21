With South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that between 60 to 70 per cent of South Africans will contract Covid-19 – a fraction of which will have serious cases, what are private sector health companies doing? RH Bophelo CEO, Quinton Zungu joins CNBC Africa for more.
This is what SA companies are doing to tackle COVID-19
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king
Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown
Rwanda today announced new measures to deal with COVID-19, as the numbers rise. Rwanda now has...
With South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that between 60 to 70 per cent of South Africans will contract Covid-19 - a fraction of which will have serious cases, what are private sector health companies doing? RH Bophelo CEO, Quinton Zungu joins CNBC Africa for more.
How MTN plans to cushion its customers from COVID-19
Telkom’s share price took a knock as did MTN’s after Africa’s largest mobile operator said it would reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25 to 50 per cent. Telkom is the only remaining listed mobile operator that has not yet responded to the Competition Commission’s recommendations to lower data prices. MTN SA CEO, Godfrey Motsa joins CNBC Africa for more.
This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19
For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
Hopes are high for a coronavirus treatment, which could come much quicker than a vaccine
Scientists around the globe are racing to develop tests, treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 disease.
Is it time to buy the crash?
The last month has seen the most brutal stock market crash that most investors have experienced. Is it time to buy the crash? Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
