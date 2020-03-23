CoronavirusNewsEast Africa

Kenya introduced new measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic amid more confirmed cases

By CNBC Africa

articleReuters -

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
East AfricaCNBC -

East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms

Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity

Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
Recent times have seen Kenya reporting eight new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of those who’ve tested positive to 15. In the statement, the Government warned nationals against taking the situation lightly and adjusted some of the previously announced measures to be even stricter – those measures included the suspension of all international flights. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.

articleReuters -

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
article

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

Reuters -
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
Videos

COVID-19: Rwanda issues warning over price hikes

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda's Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente declared a countrywide lockdown and only essential services will be allowed to remain in operation. Moreover, Trade and Industry ministry has moved to regulate prices of foods items, sanitation and pharmaceutical commodities after the coronavirus outbreak sent their costs soaring. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
article

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

Reuters -
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
Videos

Jumia Chair Juliet Anammah discusses impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s e-commerce space

CNBC Africa -
Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced a number of measures to support different African governments in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
