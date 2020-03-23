Telkom has announced a R15 million pledge to South Africa’s primary health-care sector especially for those who are fighting the Coronavirus battle in vulnerable communities. The group has also announced its response to reducing data costs for educational access during these times. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sipho Maseko, CEO of Telkom.
Alexander Forbes cancels $56 mln plan to buy out shareholder
South African financial services group Alexander Forbes said on Monday a deal to purchase 200.8 million of its own shares from shareholder Mercer Africa for just over 1 billion rand ($56.36 million) was cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus on markets.
Sipho Maseko on how Telkom is responding to COVID-19
Schroders: Where to invest post COVID-19 pandemic
David Docherty, Thematic Investment Director at global asset manager Schroders joins CNBC Africa to discuss long term investments opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and markets chaos that has engulfed the world.
Central Bank of Rwanda takes measures to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19
The Central Bank of Rwanda has set up measures to support the economy amidst the COVID-19 crisis. John Rwangombwa, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda for more.
Kenya introduced new measures to fight Covid19 pandemic amid more confirmed cases
Recent times have seen Kenya reporting eight new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of those who've tested positive to 15. In the statement, the Government warned nationals against taking the situation lightly and adjusted some of the previously announced measures to be even stricter – those measures included the suspension of all international flights. Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
The sun has set on Sol Kerzner, the Sun king
Sol Kerzner| 1935–2020Statement from the Kerzner family: Solomon (Sol) Kerzner, one of the world’s most innovative hoteliers,...
Rwanda’s ICT companies deliver online courses during COVID-19
It’s now a week since the Rwandan government ordered closure of all schools and sent students back in their homes to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Now ICT companies in the country are providing online resources that enable students to keep learning during this period of COVID-19 outbreak. Rwanda ICT Chamber CEO Alex Ntale joins CNBC Africa for more.
We need at least $3.2 trillion to calm things down: Scaramucci | Capital Connection
The U.S. needs at least $3.2 trillion in stimulus to calm things down, says Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was the former White House communications chief. _______________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx
This is how healthcare group, RH Bophelo plans to help SA fight COVID-19
With South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning that between 60 to 70 per cent of South Africans will contract Covid-19 - a fraction of which will have serious cases, what are private sector health companies doing? RH Bophelo CEO, Quinton Zungu joins CNBC Africa for more.
This is what South Africans want to know about COVID-19
For most people, this pandemic was the first time they heard about COVID-19. What is it and has it ever been a cause for concern previously? What are the symptoms and which patients are at higher risk? Dr Yvette Lazarus, Specialist Physician and Rheumatologist, Mediclinic Morningside joins CNBC Africa to answer some of the most common questions she gets from South Africans.
How MTN plans to cushion its customers from COVID-19
Telkom’s share price took a knock as did MTN’s after Africa’s largest mobile operator said it would reduce the price of its monthly bundles of 1GB and below by between 25 to 50 per cent. Telkom is the only remaining listed mobile operator that has not yet responded to the Competition Commission’s recommendations to lower data prices. MTN SA CEO, Godfrey Motsa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is it time to buy the crash?
The last month has seen the most brutal stock market crash that most investors have experienced. Is it time to buy the crash? Peter Armitage, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
