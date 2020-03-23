CEO InterviewsCoronavirus

Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers

By CNBC Africa

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
InternationalCNBC -

What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home

Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
articleReuters -

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
Read more

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402

article Reuters -
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
Read more

COVID-19: Rwanda issues warning over price hikes

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Rwanda's Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente declared a countrywide lockdown and only essential services will be allowed to remain in operation. Moreover, Trade and Industry ministry has moved to regulate prices of foods items, sanitation and pharmaceutical commodities after the coronavirus outbreak sent their costs soaring. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

article Reuters -
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.
Read more
