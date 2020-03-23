The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 globally

As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our increasingly interconnected world, what happens in China’s economy impacts the world at large and Africa in particular. But what does this mean for the future of the Africa-China relationship? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Co-Founder of the China Africa Project, Eric Olander for more.
News
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus
Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces.
What Coronavirus Means For The Future Of Work From Home
Social distancing regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak are forcing millions of Americans to work remotely. However the trend of working at home has been on the rise of a while, with regular work at home growing 173 percent since 2005 accord
World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects
The World Bank’s executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank’s president said on Sunday.
More Articles Like This
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity
Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
- Advertisement -
Featured
South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 128 to 402
South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402, a jump of 128 since Sunday’s announcement that could worry public health experts concerned about the country’s readiness to deal with the epidemic.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
CEO Interviews
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
East Africa
East Africa faces dual shock from coronavirus and locust swarms
CNBC -
Already being ravaged by the worst infestation of desert locusts in 70 years, East African economies are now staring down the barrel of the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos
The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 globally
As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our increasingly interconnected world, what happens in China’s economy impacts the world at large and Africa in particular. But what does this mean for the future of the Africa-China relationship? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Co-Founder of the China Africa Project, Eric Olander for more.
More Articles Like This
ARM: CBN torn between stimulating growth & maintaining FX stability
ARM Securities says the Central Bank of Nigeria will be torn between stimulating growth and maintaining forex stability as the Apex Bank holds its second Monetary Policy meeting for the year. Olamide Adeboboye, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
Jumia Chair Juliet Anammah discusses impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s e-commerce space
Pan-African e-commerce platform, Jumia has announced a number of measures to support different African governments in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
The impact of COVID-19 on Ghana’s economy & stock exchange
Ghana’s Health Ministry says there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country with one death recorded. Ghana’s government in an effort to curtail the spread of the pandemic has closed most of its borders. Collins Appiah, Economic Advisor at Services Integrity Savings and Loans joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on Ghana’s economy and the stock market.
Lagos announces more containment measures against COVID-19
As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in Lagos, the state has told 70 per cent of its public workforce to work from home for the next 14 days. This follows an initial closure of schools and worship centres. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -