Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts
News
Kenya to seek IMF help, pay arrears, speed tax refunds over coronavirus, officials say
Kenya’s government plans to seek help from the International Monetary Fund, pay pending bills to suppliers and quickly process company tax refunds to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis, officials said.
Nigerian president’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source
The Nigerian president’s chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said.
NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
How COVID-19 will cost SA’s mines R1.5 billion-a-day
Even though mining has yet to see its first case of Coronavirus, it is considered one of the country’s most vulnerable industries.
Featured
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Coronavirus
What SA’s lockdown will mean for business
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19: How Moody’s will rate SA’s lock-down?
Last week South Africa’s Reserve Bank said it expects the economy to contract by 0.2 per cent. Could the economy be in for a more severe blow now that economic activity will be put on hold for three weeks? And how may South Africa’s national shutdown affect the looming ratings decision from Moody’s expected on Friday. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB Senior Economist joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
This is how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses in Rwanda
As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.
Op-Ed: Living and working in self-isolation – Seeking the ‘Silver lining’ of the COVID-19 precautions
"In February I returned from a Singapore business trip. COVID-19 had not yet been declared a pandemic at this time, however in light of the global events unfolding I took the decision to self-isolate for the safety of my colleagues, friends, community and to help protect our country, which at that time had no confirmed cases," writes Neels Barendrecht.
Burundi suspends all flights to prevent spread of COVID-19
In Burundi, the Minister in charge of Public Security suspended all flights in and out of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He further said borders into the country will remain open and citizens are advised not to travel to countries that already have COVID-19 cases. Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa on the measures put forward by the country.
