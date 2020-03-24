How services sector grew Rwanda’s GDP by 9.4% in 2019

Rwanda’s GDP increased by 9.4 per cent in 2019 to RWF9105 billion. The bulk of this came from the services sector which contributed 49 per cent. Jean Claude Mwizerwa, Director of Economic Statistics Department at the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) joins CNBC Africa for more.
S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
The rise of the social media “Quarantine Party”
Over the weekend the world saw DJs and musicians serenading and playing music for people in their homes via social media and between the #TogetherAtHome initiative by WHO and Global Citizen to well-known American hip hop DJ, DNice hosting a seven hour set on his Instagram live to over 100,000 people worldwide including influential leaders and celebrities alike such as Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Facebook/Instagram owner himself, Mark Zuckerberg among others. This model that people are calling, "Club Quarantine" seems to be picking up. Managing Director of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj co-hosted a similar event herself called #RwandaLive, she joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tanzania reacts to COVID-19
Tanzania confirmed that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen from 6 to 12. The President assured the public that the Government is working hard to fight the spread of the virus, but what measures have been put in place? And how is the market reacting? Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
How innovation can drive Africa’s healthcare systems
Technological disruptions have been revolutionising entire business models from financial services, to retail and more. So how can Africa’s health systems benefit from this trend? Osh Agabi, Founder and CEO of Koniku joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi to explore how innovation can help drive growth and improve health outcomes in Africa....
Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa
The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Postponing the olympics will have limited impact on Japan’s economy: Expert | Street Signs Asia
A postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would raise a "bigger question" over what's happening in the rest of the world and could be "a reflection that the COVID-19 situation is not improving," says Kathy Matsui of Goldman Sachs
Trump’s reelection rests on his handling of the coronavirus outbreak: expert | Street Signs Asia
The upcoming U.S. presidential elections will likely be a referendum on the way President Donald Trump handles the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, says Steve Okun of McLarty Associates.
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo loses appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed with costs Old Mutual’s former CEO, Peter Moyo application, for leave to appeal the 14 January judgement in favour of Old Mutual. The January judgement overturned an interim order granted by Justice Mashile last year to temporarily reinstate Moyo as Old Mutual’s CEO. Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza joins CNBC Africa for more.
Standard Bank unveils measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on its customers
As South Africa braces itself for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address this evening the number of cases have risen to 402. Businesses are in distress and many are looking to the banks for relief. One of the first to offer assistance to its clients was Standard Bank. Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive, Personal and Business Banking, South Africa at Standard Bank joins CNBC Africa for more
The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 globally
As the world grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our increasingly interconnected world, what happens in China’s economy impacts the world at large and Africa in particular. But what does this mean for the future of the Africa-China relationship? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Co-Founder of the China Africa Project, Eric Olander for more.
COVID19: Uganda to seek loan from World Bank, Central Bank to provide liquidity
Uganda’s Central Bank said it would provide liquidity to commercial banks among other actions it was taking to cushion them from the negative effects.
