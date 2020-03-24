UNECA on COVID-19’s impact on African economies

As of last weekend the Government of Rwanda deemed all bars closed, and all restaurants and cafe's only open for take away services for an initial period of two weeks. That leaves the country that's officially on lock down with no choice but to cook or order their food to go, and with local security forces peppering the streets ensuring that quarantine rules are followed, food delivery services are becoming more useful than ever. Insert Vuba Vuba, the delivery service that emerged when Jumia officially closed it's Rwanda operations at the end of last year. Albert Munyabugingo, Founder of the service joins CNBC Africa to explain how the lock down has affected his business.