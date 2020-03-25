Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

These are the relief measures being offered to South Africa’s small businesses during lockdown

“SMMEs and the Informal Sector will be affected on a multifront, and the government continues to announce multiple interventions to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 against SMMEs and the Informal Sector,” reads the statement issued by the Ministry of Small Business Development.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How SA’s lockdown will work

South Africa's national lockdown will begin on the evening of Thursday 26 March 2020 at 23:59.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.

Previous articleAbsa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19
Next articleSouth Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

More Articles Like This

Videos

Absa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s journey to eradicate polio & COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor....
Read more
Coronavirus

African SMEs bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The future of work as we know it might never be the same as a result of the impact of COVID-19, but what exactly is instore for us? Iris Irumva, Managing Director of ITM Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Investors rushing for gold amid COVID-19 fears

CNBC Africa -
Investors have been rushing towards gold as a safe haven amid the global Coronavirus pandemic threatening oil and equity markets. One person who has seen this huge demand of the precious metal is Alan Demby the Chairman of the South African Gold Coin Exchange; he joins CNBC Africa for more on the high demand for gold during these uncertain times.
Read more
Videos

Absa’s Ridle Markus on Africa’s monetary response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As COVID-19 cases climb in Africa, countries have had monetary responses to the issue such as South Africa and Namibia cutting by 100 basis points, Ghana by 150 and Nigeria keeping rates unchanged in yesterday’s MPC announcement. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the economic impact of monetary response to COVID-19 in Africa is Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s journey to eradicate polio & COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria reaches eight, the Aliko Dangote Foundation earlier pledged N200 million to support Nigeria’s health authorities to combat the spread of the pandemic. Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director and CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation disclosed this while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor....
Read more
Coronavirus

Is this an opportunity for fintech companies to flourish despite COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
As we continue to adapt our lives around the effects of COVID-19 on humanity, one sector that has been predicted to flourish in these times is the fintech sector, but how will this happen? Founder of the Eversend App mobile wallet, Stone Atwine joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Is this an opportunity for fintech companies to flourish despite COVID-19

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
As we continue to adapt our lives around the effects of COVID-19 on humanity, one sector that has been predicted to flourish in these times is the fintech sector, but how will this happen? Founder of the Eversend App mobile wallet, Stone Atwine joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

NSE in green as MPC maintains MPR at 13.5%

Closing Bell West Africa CNBC Africa -
The NSE All-Share Index gained 0.19 per cent today, after the market shed 2.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee retained all its key rates in the second meeting of the year. Gbolahan Aina, Head of Investment at Cordros Asset Managment joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

What SA’s lockdown will mean for business

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
South African business say they support government’s plans to fight the spread of COVID-19 through a 21 Day national shutdown. Martin Kingston, Vice President, Business Unity South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

COVID-19: What you should be doing about your retirement savings amid job losses & salary cuts

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Many people are expected to lose their jobs due to the economic pain the spread of the coronavirus is expected to bring. Now that South Africa has enforced a national 21 day shutdown, which many see many companies go bust, what should individuals that become unemployed, do with their pensions and retirement savings? Steven Nathan, CEO and Founder of 10X Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved