Nigeria’s journey to eradicate polio & COVID-19

Last year the Prime Minister said that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is one of the most powerful tools in fighting poverty and bridging the skills gap in Rwanda, The Gov't has subsequently been putting a focus on TVET, with the goal of increasing the number of students in such schools from 31 to 60 per cent by 2024 – but with all schools closed and most industries directed to suspend operations for an initial period of two weeks, how will these plans get back on track after the COVID-19 crisis passes? Will new goals have to be set? Deputy Vice Chancellor from Rwanda Polytechnic, Rita Mutabazi joins CNBC Africa for more.