SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more….

Previous articleCOVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest
Next articleCoronavirus – Seychelles: Health & Travel Advisory (25th March 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709

South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest

CNBC Africa -
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom

CNBC Africa -
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
article

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams

CNBC Africa -
With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

Videos CNBC Africa -
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Read more

COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest

Videos CNBC Africa -
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom

Videos CNBC Africa -
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Rwanda Stock Exchange remains steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Stock Exchange has maintained an upward trend with secondary market activities increasing and the All Share Index up to 10.75 per cent. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba, CEO of Rwanda Stock Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved