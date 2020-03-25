The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more….
News
Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing
Featured
South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 709
South Africa’s number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Videos
COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
article
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown
Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Coronavirus
How to protect yourself from coronavirus related fraud and scams
With closure of schools and offices, many people are looking for alternative entertainment platforms to stay away from social gatherings. Recently, Mobile Games company, Usiku Games, free-rated its fees on mobile app games and they expect to create a fan-based of 1 million subscribers during this lockdown. Alex Owiti, ICT Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
