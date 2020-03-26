Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP04 hosts Ada Osakwe

Ada Osakwe is a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, an agribusiness investment company based in Nigeria, which invests in African agricultural food-related companies. A few years ago her world came crushing down when the Nigerian government tore down her business. Find out how she recovered against all Odds.
Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
What would a US-Europe trade fight mean for SAP?
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to discuss the impact of a potential U.S.-Europe trade fight.
Ada Osakwe is a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, an agribusiness investment company based in Nigeria, which invests in African agricultural food-related companies. A few years ago her world came crushing down when the Nigerian government tore down her business. Find out how she recovered against all Odds.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
SAP co-CEOs on taking over the reins from Bill McDermott
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to find out what their plans are for the software giant.
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP04 hosts Ada Osakwe
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP04 hosts Ada Osakwe
Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch
Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread
As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread
As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch
Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
These are measures Bank of Ghana is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impact on the banking sector
Moody’s Investors Service say they expect the recent measures by the Bank of Ghana to help mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus on banks’ asset quality and liquidity. Vice President and Banking Analyst at Moody’s, Christos Theofilou joins CNBC Africa for more.
