Alexander Forbes’s Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges

The recently launched Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020 aims to enhance professionalism in service delivery and compliance to the existing regulations in order to end cargo delays at ports, improve cargo flow, improve revenue collection by the revenue authority and lowering the cost of doing business. Fredrick Aloo, Secretary General of Kenya International Freight Forwarders and Warehousing Association joins CNBC Africa on challenges faced and the impact the bill will have.