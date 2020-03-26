How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19

IATA has estimated that the African Aviation Industry will lose more than $4 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – now with only Ethiopian Airlines posting profits in recent times on the continent, many of the industry players were in survival mode even before this pandemic. However, can they live to see past this black swan? Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abderahmane Berthé joins CNBC Africa for more.