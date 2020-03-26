How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19

By CNBC Africa

SANDF to assist police in enforcing South Africa’s lockdown

With the subsequent deployment of the SANDF, the JCPS Cluster and SAPS will be increasing visibility and conduct integrated foot patrols, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints as of 23h59 on Thursday evening 26 March 2020.
How South Africa’s lockdown will impact transport sectors

In announcing the nation-wide lockdown, the President indicated that provision will be made for essential transport services to continue, including transport for essential staff and for patients who need to be managed elsewhere.
How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19

As South Africans enter into the reality of working and living from their homes for the next 21 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brand SA are urging people to play their part in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, joining CNBC Africa for more on regaining brand South Africa in light of Covid-19 is the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini.
As South Africans enter into the reality of working and living from their homes for the next 21 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brand SA are urging people to play their part in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, joining CNBC Africa for more on regaining brand South Africa in light of Covid-19 is the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini.

Coronavirus

How will Africa’s aviation industry survive COVID-19 crisis?

CNBC Africa -
IATA has estimated that the African Aviation Industry will lose more than $4 billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – now with only Ethiopian Airlines posting profits in recent times on the continent, many of the industry players were in survival mode even before this pandemic. However, can they live to see past this black swan? Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abderahmane Berthé joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting SMEs in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Small and Medium Enterprises are important drivers of Africa’s economic growth, accounting for up to 90 per cent of all businesses in these markets. Now with almost everything put to a halt due to COVID-19 outbreak, this sector is expected to be hit hard. EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah joins CNBC Africa to discuss measures to minimize the loss.
Videos

BFA Asset Management CEO on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Rui Oliveira, CEO of BFA Asset Management spoke with CNBC Africa on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the possible economic impact that it will have on the country.
Featured

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Videos

BFA Asset Management CEO on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Rui Oliveira, CEO of BFA Asset Management spoke with CNBC Africa on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the possible economic impact that it will have on the country.
Captains of Industry

How this Gabon-born entrepreneur gave up his tennis dream to become Africa’s Mark Zuckerberg

CNBC Africa -
Dubai-based Mark Doumba wanted to be the next Roger Federer but he had to settle with being the next Mark Zuckerberg. This is the story of the Gabon-born entrepreneur who saw an opportunity for a technology company to bridge the digital divide and address Sub-Saharan Africa’s development challenges through innovation and policy as a result he started CLIKAFRIK and CLIKPAY....
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
SA Reserve Bank starts quantitative easing

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
The massive $2 trillion stimulus package has given comfort to global equity markets. But is the worst over given the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities keeps rising all over the world. Steven Schultz, CEO, Momentum Securities joins CNBC Africa for more....
COVID-19: Why this Fund Manager believes now is the best time to invest

CEO Interviews CNBC Africa -
South Africa is grappling with a national lock-down to contain the spreading of COVID-19 in a slowing global economy. It also has the headache of an imminent Moody’s downgrade and an economy in recession. John Orford, Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
How SA’s lock-down impacts Eskom

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Eskom says it has sufficient coals supply to continue as normal during the 21 day lock-down. But the troubled state power utility says it can’t promise there won’t be load shedding during the period. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha joins CNBC Africa for more.
