Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020: Here’s how it impacts regional trade

Ada Osakwe is a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, an agribusiness investment company based in Nigeria, which invests in African agricultural food-related companies. A few years ago her world came crushing down when the Nigerian government tore down her business. Find out how she recovered against all Odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...