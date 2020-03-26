The coronavirus economic shock is expected to plunge Africa to its weakest growth rate since the 1990s. That’s according to preliminary research from NKC African economics. Key sectors such as tourism, exports and trade are expected to get knocked inflating the continents challenges around unemployment and poverty. Francois Conradie, Senior Political Economist from NKC African Economists joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
Alexander Forbes’s Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
NKC African Economists: COVID-19 shock to Africa’s growth to 1990 lows
How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy
South Africa's Reserve Bank says its latest round of monetary support in which it will be buying bonds in the secondary market is not quantitative easing despite market commentators saying that it is. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Deputy SARB Governor, Fundi Tshazibana to set the record straight.
Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020: Here’s how it impacts regional trade
The recently launched Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020 aims to enhance professionalism in service delivery and compliance to the existing regulations in order to end cargo delays at ports, improve cargo flow, improve revenue collection by the revenue authority and lowering the cost of doing business. Fredrick Aloo, Secretary General of Kenya International Freight Forwarders and Warehousing Association joins CNBC Africa on challenges faced and the impact the bill will have.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Somalia to receive financial aid under World Bank’s HIPC initiative
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's International Development Association have determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire joins CNBC Africa for more.
Cytonn’s Rodney Omukhulu explains measures Kenyan govt. is taking to curb COVID-19 impact on economy
With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an unprecedented global health crisis, the Kenyan government has taken drastic measures, including pay cuts for top government officials, in a bid to cushion the country from the economic shocks arising from the pandemic. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP04 hosts Ada Osakwe
Ada Osakwe is a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, an agribusiness investment company based in Nigeria, which invests in African agricultural food-related companies. A few years ago her world came crushing down when the Nigerian government tore down her business. Find out how she recovered against all Odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread
As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
