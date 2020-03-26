The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank’s International Development Association have determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire joins CNBC Africa for more.
Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus as South Africa to begin lockdown
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
Somalia to receive financial aid under World Bank’s HIPC initiative
Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020: Here’s how it impacts regional trade
The recently launched Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020 aims to enhance professionalism in service delivery and compliance to the existing regulations in order to end cargo delays at ports, improve cargo flow, improve revenue collection by the revenue authority and lowering the cost of doing business. Fredrick Aloo, Secretary General of Kenya International Freight Forwarders and Warehousing Association joins CNBC Africa on challenges faced and the impact the bill will have.
Cytonn’s Rodney Omukhulu explains measures Kenyan govt. is taking to curb COVID-19 impact on economy
With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an unprecedented global health crisis, the Kenyan government has taken drastic measures, including pay cuts for top government officials, in a bid to cushion the country from the economic shocks arising from the pandemic. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP04 hosts Ada Osakwe
Ada Osakwe is a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, an agribusiness investment company based in Nigeria, which invests in African agricultural food-related companies. A few years ago her world came crushing down when the Nigerian government tore down her business. Find out how she recovered against all Odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
What would a US-Europe trade fight mean for SAP?
CNBC -
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to discuss the impact of a potential U.S.-Europe trade fight.
SAP co-CEOs on taking over the reins from Bill McDermott
CNBC -
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to find out what their plans are for the software giant.
Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread
As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch
Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
These are measures Bank of Ghana is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impact on the banking sector
Moody’s Investors Service say they expect the recent measures by the Bank of Ghana to help mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus on banks’ asset quality and liquidity. Vice President and Banking Analyst at Moody’s, Christos Theofilou joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What is Africa’s rescue plan?
The African Centre for Disease Control will hold its fifth press briefing for an update on the coronavirus situation in Africa and also speak on moves to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Edwin Ikhuoria, Executive Director of One Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore possible rescue plan for Africa amid this pandemic.
