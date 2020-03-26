The cost of a lock-down on SA’s economy

Miyelani Maluleke an Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic impact that the national lock-down will have on South Africa and the hardest hit industries being mining and manufacturing.
News
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
SANDF to assist police in enforcing South Africa’s lockdown
With the subsequent deployment of the SANDF, the JCPS Cluster and SAPS will be increasing visibility and conduct integrated foot patrols, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints as of 23h59 on Thursday evening 26 March 2020.
COVID-19: What is Africa’s rescue plan?
The African Centre for Disease Control will hold its fifth press briefing for an update on the coronavirus situation in Africa and also speak on moves to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Edwin Ikhuoria, Executive Director of One Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore possible rescue plan for Africa amid this pandemic.
More Articles Like This
These are measures Bank of Ghana is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impact on the banking sector
Moody’s Investors Service say they expect the recent measures by the Bank of Ghana to help mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus on banks’ asset quality and liquidity. Vice President and Banking Analyst at Moody’s, Christos Theofilou joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What is Africa’s rescue plan?
The African Centre for Disease Control will hold its fifth press briefing for an update on the coronavirus situation in Africa and also speak on moves to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Edwin Ikhuoria, Executive Director of One Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore possible rescue plan for Africa amid this pandemic.
How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19
As South Africans enter into the reality of working and living from their homes for the next 21 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brand SA are urging people to play their part in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, joining CNBC Africa for more on regaining brand South Africa in light of Covid-19 is the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini.
- Advertisement -
Featured
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
These are measures Bank of Ghana is taking to mitigate COVID-19 impact on the banking sector
Moody’s Investors Service say they expect the recent measures by the Bank of Ghana to help mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus on banks’ asset quality and liquidity. Vice President and Banking Analyst at Moody’s, Christos Theofilou joins CNBC Africa for more.
article
How South Africa’s lockdown will impact transport sectors
In announcing the nation-wide lockdown, the President indicated that provision will be made for essential transport services to continue, including transport for essential staff and for patients who need to be managed elsewhere.
Videos
The cost of a lock-down on SA’s economy
Miyelani Maluleke an Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic impact that the national lock-down will have on South Africa and the hardest hit industries being mining and manufacturing.
Videos
How the Spirit of Ubuntu can help SA fight COVID-19
As South Africans enter into the reality of working and living from their homes for the next 21 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brand SA are urging people to play their part in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, joining CNBC Africa for more on regaining brand South Africa in light of Covid-19 is the Acting CEO of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini.
More Articles Like This
How COVID-19 is impacting SMEs in Africa
Small and Medium Enterprises are important drivers of Africa’s economic growth, accounting for up to 90 per cent of all businesses in these markets. Now with almost everything put to a halt due to COVID-19 outbreak, this sector is expected to be hit hard. EFI Hub CEO, Anu Shah joins CNBC Africa to discuss measures to minimize the loss.
BFA Asset Management CEO on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 crisis
Rui Oliveira, CEO of BFA Asset Management spoke with CNBC Africa on Angola’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the possible economic impact that it will have on the country.
How this Gabon-born entrepreneur gave up his tennis dream to become Africa’s Mark Zuckerberg
Dubai-based Mark Doumba wanted to be the next Roger Federer but he had to settle with being the next Mark Zuckerberg. This is the story of the Gabon-born entrepreneur who saw an opportunity for a technology company to bridge the digital divide and address Sub-Saharan Africa’s development challenges through innovation and policy as a result he started CLIKAFRIK and CLIKPAY....
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
- Advertisement -