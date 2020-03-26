The cost of a lock-down on SA’s economy

By CNBC Africa

Miyelani Maluleke an Economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa to discuss the economic impact that the national lock-down will have on South Africa and the hardest hit industries being mining and manufacturing.

