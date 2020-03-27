Access Bank: CBN suspends forex sales to BDCs over COVID-19

Traders at Nigeria’s forex market say they are anticipating a bi-weekly retail forex auction today. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a preview of today’s trading session at the money market here in Nigeria.
Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Vodacom chairman to retire in July
The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 impacts food security in SSA
As South Africa enters day 1 of a national lock-down, many other Sub-Saharan African countries have also entered into partial lock-downs with the restriction of movement as a key element for curbing the number of infections. However, across the globe many people are already facing dire humanitarian emergencies and the World food programme is putting in measures to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa has enough food to sustain itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lola Castro, Regional Director for Southern Africa at the World Food Programme.
How SA manufacturing is navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Keeping with the impact of COVID-19 on society, businesses have already sited its distress during the lock-down time. Although the impact on the economy will only be seen in the weeks and months to come, Sujeet Morar a Principal at Kearney has sited that it’s Partners in Asia, Middle East and Europe have documented and shared guidelines for local manufacturing businesses.
Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
Coronavirus
Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists
Reuters -
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
How the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
The logistics sector has a key role if not the most crucial to play in the supply chain of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the times we are in its definitely not smooth sailing and has been heavily hit, CNBC Africa is joined by Gerald Mukyenga, Group CEO of Multilines International, a regional logistics company on what kind of impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.
#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
NKC African Economists: COVID-19 shock to slow Africa’s growth to 1990 lows
The coronavirus economic shock is expected to plunge Africa to its weakest growth rate since the 1990s. That’s according to preliminary research from NKC African economics. Key sectors such as tourism, exports and trade are expected to get knocked inflating the continents challenges around unemployment and poverty. Francois Conradie, Senior Political Economist from NKC African Economists joins CNBC Africa for more.
