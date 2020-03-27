On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers
How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?
It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development
The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Nigerian equities recap
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Access Bank: CBN suspends forex sales to BDCs over COVID-19
Traders at Nigeria’s forex market say they are anticipating a bi-weekly retail forex auction today. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a preview of today’s trading session at the money market here in Nigeria.
How COVID-19 impacts food security in SSA
As South Africa enters day 1 of a national lock-down, many other Sub-Saharan African countries have also entered into partial lock-downs with the restriction of movement as a key element for curbing the number of infections. However, across the globe many people are already facing dire humanitarian emergencies and the World food programme is putting in measures to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa has enough food to sustain itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lola Castro, Regional Director for Southern Africa at the World Food Programme.
How SA manufacturing is navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Keeping with the impact of COVID-19 on society, businesses have already sited its distress during the lock-down time. Although the impact on the economy will only be seen in the weeks and months to come, Sujeet Morar a Principal at Kearney has sited that it’s Partners in Asia, Middle East and Europe have documented and shared guidelines for local manufacturing businesses.
