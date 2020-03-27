How COVID-19 impacts food security in SAA

As South Africa enters day 1 of a national lock-down, many other Sub-Saharan African countries have also entered into partial lock-downs with the restriction of movement as a key element for curbing the number of infections. However, across the globe many people are already facing dire humanitarian emergencies and the World food programme is putting in measures to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa has enough food to sustain itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lola Castro, Regional Director for Southern Africa at the World Food Programme.