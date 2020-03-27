As South Africa enters day 1 of a national lock-down, many other Sub-Saharan African countries have also entered into partial lock-downs with the restriction of movement as a key element for curbing the number of infections. However, across the globe many people are already facing dire humanitarian emergencies and the World food programme is putting in measures to ensure that Sub-Saharan Africa has enough food to sustain itself during the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lola Castro, Regional Director for Southern Africa at the World Food Programme.
Vodacom chairman to retire in July
The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
How COVID-19 impacts food security in SAA
How SA manufacturing is navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Keeping with the impact of COVID-19 on society, businesses have already sited its distress during the lock-down time. Although the impact on the economy will only be seen in the weeks and months to come, Sujeet Morar a Principal at Kearney has sited that it’s Partners in Asia, Middle East and Europe have documented and shared guidelines for local manufacturing businesses.
The impact of COVID-19 on Rwanda’s creative arts industry
In Rwanda, as the whole country is on lock down amid the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC Africa is joined by Adrew Kazibwe, an arts journalist, to find out more on the effects that the outbreak has had in the creative arts industry.
How the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
The logistics sector has a key role if not the most crucial to play in the supply chain of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the times we are in its definitely not smooth sailing and has been heavily hit, CNBC Africa is joined by Gerald Mukyenga, Group CEO of Multilines International, a regional logistics company on what kind of impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported
Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
NKC African Economists: COVID-19 shock to slow Africa’s growth to 1990 lows
The coronavirus economic shock is expected to plunge Africa to its weakest growth rate since the 1990s. That’s according to preliminary research from NKC African economics. Key sectors such as tourism, exports and trade are expected to get knocked inflating the continents challenges around unemployment and poverty. Francois Conradie, Senior Political Economist from NKC African Economists joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy
South Africa's Reserve Bank says its latest round of monetary support in which it will be buying bonds in the secondary market is not quantitative easing despite market commentators saying that it is. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Deputy SARB Governor, Fundi Tshazibana to set the record straight.
Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020: Here’s how it impacts regional trade
The recently launched Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020 aims to enhance professionalism in service delivery and compliance to the existing regulations in order to end cargo delays at ports, improve cargo flow, improve revenue collection by the revenue authority and lowering the cost of doing business. Fredrick Aloo, Secretary General of Kenya International Freight Forwarders and Warehousing Association joins CNBC Africa on challenges faced and the impact the bill will have.
