How the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

The logistics sector has a key role if not the most crucial to play in the supply chain of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the times we are in its definitely not smooth sailing and has been heavily hit, CNBC Africa is joined by Gerald Mukyenga, Group CEO of Multilines International, a regional logistics company on what kind of impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.
News
Moody’s to cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk – economists
Moody’s will cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating later on Friday as a recession deepened by the impact of coronavirus frustrates economic reform efforts aimed at reducing government debt, a Reuters poll of economists found.
S.Africa COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000, first two dead reported
Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa passed 1,000 on Friday, the health ministry said, while also reporting its first two deaths on the first day of a three-week, nationwide lockdown.
The impact of COVID-19 on Rwanda’s creative arts industry
In Rwanda, as the whole country is on lock down amid the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC Africa is joined by Adrew Kazibwe, an arts journalist, to find out more on the effects that the outbreak has had in the creative arts industry.
More Articles Like This
The impact of COVID-19 on Rwanda’s creative arts industry
In Rwanda, as the whole country is on lock down amid the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC Africa is joined by Adrew Kazibwe, an arts journalist, to find out more on the effects that the outbreak has had in the creative arts industry.
#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
Alexander Forbes’ Janina Slawski on lessons from past market plunges
The drastic fluctuations have caused panic and lots of anxiety. Despite all the market drama, investment firm Alexander Forbes says it’s important to remember that after every crash – there is a recovery. And this has been proven by history. Janina Slawski: Head of Investment Consulting, Alexander Forbes joins CNBC Africa for more?
- Advertisement -
Featured
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Videos
How the logistics sector is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic
The logistics sector has a key role if not the most crucial to play in the supply chain of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. But because of the times we are in its definitely not smooth sailing and has been heavily hit, CNBC Africa is joined by Gerald Mukyenga, Group CEO of Multilines International, a regional logistics company on what kind of impact COVID-19 has had on the industry.
Coronavirus
Is a global debt crisis coming? | CNBC Explains
CNBC -
Total worldwide debt is expected to continue growing over the coming months, despite having just climbed to a fresh all-time high. Given the three previous waves of global debt accumulation have all ended with financial crises, CNBC’s Sam Meredith takes a look at the risks associated with the latest build-up. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Debt #Economy...
Coronavirus
Tracking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Comments On Coronavirus
CNBC -
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a key figure for the American public since the coronavirus outbreak began. Watch a timeline of his comments on COVID-19 as the outbreak turned into a g
Leading Woman's Summit
#LWS2020KZN: Highlights Special of the 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit
The 5th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit attracted a large, high-powered audience when it was held to mark International Women’s Day on the 6th of March. For the second year running, this prominent event took place in Durban. We bring you highlights from a day filled with thought-provoking content....
More Articles Like This
How the Reserve Bank plans to revive the economy
South Africa's Reserve Bank says its latest round of monetary support in which it will be buying bonds in the secondary market is not quantitative easing despite market commentators saying that it is. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Deputy SARB Governor, Fundi Tshazibana to set the record straight.
Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020: Here’s how it impacts regional trade
The recently launched Kenya Customs Agents and Freight Forwarders Bill 2020 aims to enhance professionalism in service delivery and compliance to the existing regulations in order to end cargo delays at ports, improve cargo flow, improve revenue collection by the revenue authority and lowering the cost of doing business. Fredrick Aloo, Secretary General of Kenya International Freight Forwarders and Warehousing Association joins CNBC Africa on challenges faced and the impact the bill will have.
Cytonn’s Rodney Omukhulu explains measures Kenyan govt. is taking to curb COVID-19 impact on economy
With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an unprecedented global health crisis, the Kenyan government has taken drastic measures, including pay cuts for top government officials, in a bid to cushion the country from the economic shocks arising from the pandemic. Rodney Omukhulu, Assistant Investments Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.
Somalia to receive financial aid under World Bank’s HIPC initiative
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's International Development Association have determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khaire joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -