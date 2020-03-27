Nigerian equities recap

Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week’s trading at Nigeria’s stock market….
Flight tracker reveals empty South African skies as planes stop flying during coronavirus lockdown
Flights across South Africa's airspace have dropped to a standstill as airlines ground planes to stop the spread of coronavirus. Stills from flight tracking service Flight Radar 24 reveals a massive reduction in planes flying over the country.
The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development
The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
These are the skills this African recruitment agency is finding most in-demand in the COVID-19 era…
The Homecoming Revolution, a pan-African recruitment firm for global African professionals lists the skills most in-demand in the COVID-19 era.
Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market review
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact financial markets across the globe, Nkechi Ezugha, a Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa the bank for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....
Vodacom chairman to retire in July
The chairman of Vodacom Group, Jabu Moleketi, will step down from the board and retire on July 21, the South African telecoms firm said on Friday.
COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Access Bank: CBN suspends forex sales to BDCs over COVID-19
Traders at Nigeria’s forex market say they are anticipating a bi-weekly retail forex auction today. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a preview of today’s trading session at the money market here in Nigeria.
