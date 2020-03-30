COVID-19: How African countries can insure against outbreaks

The Africa Risk Capacity is a specialised Agency of the African Union and they are currently undertaking an urgent exercise to model the potential impact of the coronavirus on Africa to inform and guide member states. This modelling according to the ARC will look into the likely short-term and medium-term effects of the pandemic on the continent as well as how to mitigate these shocks. Mohamed Beavogui, Director General and United Nations Assistant Secretary General, African Risk Capacity joins CNBC Africa for more insight into this.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug
South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19
“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
Sam Amadi on Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike & COVID-19 impact
The 14-day lock-down of businesses in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will begin tonight at 11 pm. This is less than 48 hours to the planned hike in electricity tariffs announced earlier in the year, which kicks in on the 1st of April? Should the tariff hike still hold bearing in mind recent development around the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown? Sam Amadi, Former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Lagos State passes bill, offers economic support to mitigate COVID-19 impact
Ahead of Nigeria’s lockdown of three states, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hinted that the state may have begun to see a trend in community spread of the COVID-19outbreak. He says the state will now begin to implement measures to cater for indigent citizens.
The impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s business community
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to ensure that all production of essential items such as food, medical and pharmaceutical products continues unhindered. Mansur Ahmed, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Social distancing will help in isolating coronavirus cases: Professor | Capital Connection
Paul Tambyah, professor at the Department of Medicine at NUS, hopes that warmer weather may bring some respite from the coronavirus outbreak.
Almost half of airlines will run out of cash if coronavirus goes on until June | Squawk Box Europe
IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac outlines how airlines are being impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Lagos State passes bill, offers economic support to mitigate COVID-19 impact
Ahead of Nigeria’s lockdown of three states, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hinted that the state may have begun to see a trend in community spread of the COVID-19outbreak. He says the state will now begin to implement measures to cater for indigent citizens.
Coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to mean permanent economic damage: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Jean Boivin, managing director and head of the Blackrock Investment Institute, discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
How the COVID-19 lockdown impacts SA’s franchise industry
One of the businesses that will be hugely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown is the franchise industry. Restaurant owners, beauty spa’s and chain businesses that are not essential suppliers have effectively been closed since Friday the 27th of March and will remain closed without staff, customers and supply until the lockdown is lifted. So how will the lockdown and slowdown in foot traffic hurt the South African franchise industry in 2020? Vera Valasis, Executive Director of the Franchise Association of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Moody’s downgrades SA to junk status – what does this mean for the economy?
Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Friday evening and this has left has left government concerned and trembling in its boots to what extent that this might have on the economy. The downgrade coupled with the COVID-19 fears is bringing much stress to the rand as well as the markets. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack it all is Rashaad Tayob, Fund Manager at Abax Investments and Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB.
How this APP is helping ease aid distribution amid COVID-19
With Rwanda on a lock down as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, low income earners who rely on day to day activities to feed their families have been heavily affected. But some in the community are coming together to help the most vulnerable. CNBC Africa spoke to Germain Rwibutso, Founder of AMEZA APP, an application that helps to ease the distribution of aid to those most in need.
G5 Business Makers CEO on how small businesses can survive COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses have been forced to close, many others have lost a significant percentage of customers, and most have working remotely. Christian Kitumaini, Founder and CEO of G5 Business Makers joins CNBC Africa to talk about how small businesses could protect their businesses.
