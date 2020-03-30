This week’s relief rally has proven to be short lived with markets today putting the breaks on recent gains. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the meltdown which comes ahead of the ratings decision from Moody’s is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management and Chris Holdsworth, Chief Investment Strategist, Investec Wealth & Investment, SA and Cobus Cilliers, Head of Investments from Mosaic Financial Solutions….
Economist warn SA heads for junk status
EU lobbyist: This crisis will be worse than ’08 — so we must do the right thing | Squawk Box Europe
Markus Beyrer, director general of BusinessEurope, gives his thoughts on the EU's response to the coronavirus crisis.
Supply chain disruption likely to continue amid coronavirus outbreak: Expert | Squawk Box Europe
The coronavirus outbreak has had a big impact on supply chains that rely on China and the rest of east Asia. Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management says disruptions for supply and exports in the region are likely to continue for a while.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
We have an impressive candidate vaccine for coronavirus, Novartis CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan discusses efforts from the pharmaceuticals industry to develop coronavirus drugs.
UAE’s education continues remotely, says CEO | Capital Connection
As schools have been suspended in the UAE amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dino Varkey, CEO at GEMS education says UAE’s education continues remotely and students are receiving online sessions. _________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC In
Belgian deputy PM on virus: Most EU members have taken needed measures | Squawk Box Europe
Alexander De Croo, Belgium's deputy prime minister, discusses European efforts to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Major decline to be seen in US oil production, says oil guru Dan Yergin | Capital Connection
The U.S. crude is suffering major cuts in oil production amid the coronavirus crisis, Dan Yergin, the vice chairman of IHS Markit said. If decreased oil production and low prices continues, the U.S. “will no longer be number one,” he adds. ____
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers
On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?
It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
The Importance of good internet connectivity to Africa’s development
The Importance of good internet connectivity when working from home is the new normal is no longer a luxury. But Across many African countries cost and efficiency of home internet is still out of reach, now why more than ever is this important for economies on the continent? Ahmad Mokhles, Group Chief Operating Officer at Liquid Telecom joins CNBC Africa joins for more.
Nigerian equities recap
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
