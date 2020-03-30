How COVID-19 is impacting mobile money in SSA

As COVID-19 continues to spread on the continent, countries are making mobile transfers free of charge to encourage cashless payments and restrain the virus. How will this shape the mobile economy on the continent?
Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers
Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown
Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
What lockdown looks like at one of London’s biggest train stations | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC's Steve Sedgwick walks through a near-empty London Bridge station, as Britain continues a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Economist warn SA heads for junk status
This week’s relief rally has proven to be short lived with markets today putting the breaks on recent gains. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the meltdown which comes ahead of the ratings decision from Moody’s is Dale Hutcheson, Fund Manager, Absa Asset Management and Chris Holdsworth, Chief Investment Strategist, Investec Wealth & Investment, SA and Cobus Cilliers, Head of Investments from Mosaic Financial Solutions....
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s impassioned plea to suppliers
On Thursday Edcon CEO Grant Pattison broke down as he spoke to suppliers about the implications of COVID-19 and #21daylockdownSA for one of the continent’s oldest clothing retailers. This is what he said….
How exposed is SA’s listed property to Edcon?
It’s just over a year since South Africa’s oldest retailer; Edcon secured a R2.7 billion bailout to prevent it from folding. But the economic carnage from Covid-19 has quickly changed its fortunes. The 90 year old retailer says it may not be able to pay its suppliers or reopen its doors after South Africa’s three week shutdown. Just a month ago Edcon CEO Grant Pattison spoke to CNBC Africa about his plans for rebuilding the business. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property at Stanlib unpacks what impact Edcon’s folding could have on the property sector.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
There is a ‘severity bias’ in the US’ coronavirus case count: Pathogen expert | Street Signs Asia
As the U.S. only just started ramping up testing for coronavirus infections, its case count has tended to exclude many mildly-infected people who did not present themselves to health care authorities, says Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert.
‘Very close’ to more effective coronavirus testing, health expert says | Squawk Box Europe
Marila Gennaro, professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, explains the benefits of antibody tests for the coronavirus.
Lockdowns only buy response time, not solve health crises, says expert | Street Signs Asia
Lockdowns only give countries "a second chance" to implement measures like increased testing and social distancing to contain a public health crisis, not eradicate it completely, says Dale Fisher, professor at the National University of Sin
EU should issue ‘corona bonds’ to help smaller countries cope, expert says | Squawk Box Europe
Marcel Fratzscher, president of DIW, discusses EU efforts to address the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Nigerian equities recap
Earlier this week, traders at the Nigerian Stock Exchange began trading from home. This follows a directive from the NSE aimed at reducing traders’ exposure to the Coronavirus. Andrew Tsaku, a Trader at Kapital Care Trust joins CNBC Africa to review this week's trading at Nigeria's stock market....
Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market review
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact financial markets across the globe, Nkechi Ezugha, a Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa the bank for a recap of this week’s activities at Nigeria’s Fixed Income and Forex Market....
COVID-19: President Buhari approves N5bn intervention fund for NCDC
Stears has launched a live monitoring feed aimed at updating Nigerians on the coronavirus situation within the country. This comes are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 14 new cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria to 65. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Editor-In-Chief at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Access Bank: CBN suspends forex sales to BDCs over COVID-19
Traders at Nigeria’s forex market say they are anticipating a bi-weekly retail forex auction today. Femi Ogundimu, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a preview of today’s trading session at the money market here in Nigeria.
